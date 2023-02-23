$250 travel card for university students and apprentices in regional NSW

Regional apprentices and trainees in the Hunter can now apply for a $250 travel card.

The NSW Deputy Premier was in Singleton yesterday to announce the government was starting a two-year trial of a Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card.

It’s in a bid to ease the cost of living pressures for eligible students and apprentices in the bush on things like fuel and public transport to get to university or work.

Also the Minister for Regional NSW, Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the card was a win for apprentices and trainees hard at work in restaurants, childcare centres, and on farms and construction sites across regional NSW.

“It’s a $250 boost that will ease the cost of filling up the tank or catching transport to work or class for thousands of people working towards their future career,” Mr Toole said.

Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said eligible apprentices and trainees who apply will receive a $250 prepaid debit card within weeks.

Applications for university students will open from the end of April when enrolments are confirmed. Apprentices and trainees have until 30 November to apply for the 2023 card.

More details about eligibility and how to apply can be found at: www.service.nsw.gov.au/regional-apprentice-and-university-student-travel-card