Federal Government Announces Boarding Call For Fast Rail Board

The wheels are turning on plans for a fast rail network linking Australia’s east coast starting with Newcastle and Sydney.

Applications are now open for Board members to sit on the High Speed Rail Authority which will oversee planning, development, construction and operation of the project.

The first phase will see fast rail established between Newcastle and Sydney, cutting travel times down to an hour, with later stages set to expand the network to other regional and major cities on the eastern seaboard.

There will be a merit-based process to select the Board members, including the Chair, to ensure it is comprised of people who have the appropriate skills, qualifications, knowledge and experience to best bring high speed rail to reality.

Experts from the rail, infrastructure, planning and finance sectors are encouraged to apply with the successful candidates to be appointed by Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King.

“The roles we are recruiting for will play a pivotal role in the future of high speed rail in Australia,” Minister King said.

“The High Speed Rail Network will not only revolutionise travel along the east coast, but has the potential to touch the lives of all Australians as the project continues to advance.”

Application should be sent by email (hsra@infrastructure.gov.au) to the Infrastructure Department by 11:59pm on Sunday 12 March 2023.