Man Arrested At Paxton Over Australia Day Shooting Near Kempsey

A man has been arrested in the Hunter over a shooting on the Mid North Coast last month.

Police began inquiries into the Australia Day incident where a 36-year-old man was allegedly shot in the arm around 9.30pm at a home at Seven Oaks, just north of Kempsey.

The man was located by officers who responded to reports of a shooting, before being taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Strike Force Broughshane was established and on Thursday this week, detectives attached to the Mid-North Coast and Hunter Valley Police Districts, executed search warrants at homes in Greta and Rutherford, as well as Paxton where they also arrested a 28-year-old man at an Adelaide Street address around 5.30pm.

The man was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with discharge firearm intent to cause grievous bodily harm, acquire firearm – subject to prohibition and acquire ammunition subject to prohibition.

Appearing before Cessnock Local Court today he was formally refused bail and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, set for Newcastle Local Court on April 19.