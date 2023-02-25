Have your say on the Wickham Public Domain Plan

Newcastle Council has released their draft concept plan for the future streetscape of Wickham.

The Wickham Public Domain Plan includes new cycleways and footpaths which will long term deliver greater road and pedestrian links between Wickham and adjoining areas — also in the plan is activating the historic Bullock Island Rail Corridor and improving access to Wickham Park.

Creating open community spaces, more tree planting, public art opportunities and more access to the harbour’s waterfront is also in the plan.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said plans for the area aim to facilitate the long-term expansion of the city centre towards Wickham and increase opportunities for transit-oriented development around the Newcastle Interchange.

“We are starting to see a real change in Wickham, with growing investor and developer interest in recent years transitioning the semi-industrial area into a mixed-use urban neighbourhood, supporting the Newcastle West CBD,

“The Public Domain Plan aims to create a welcoming and positive environment for residents and visitors while improving safety, accessibility, and amenity.

“We have worked closely with a number of stakeholders on these draft concepts including local community group Great Lifestyle of Wickham.

“We’re now looking to receive broader feedback from the community to help inform key features of the final plan, which over the long term will deliver greater road and pedestrian links within Wickham and to adjoining areas, improved cycleways and increased investment in community infrastructure to support the growing local population.”

The draft concept plans for the Wickham Public Domain Plan will remain open for online feedback via newcastle.nsw.gov.au/haveyoursay until 22 March.

Community drop-in sessions will be held at Marketown on Thursday 2 March from 11am to 1pm and at the Tree of Knowledge Park in Wickham on Saturday 18 March from 11am to 1pm.