New funding for country roads a welcome boost to freight networks

Several country roads in the Hunter will receive much needed upgrades thanks to a state government cash injection.

Singleton,Maitland and Lake Macquarie councils have received a share in $80 million dollars to improve vital freight networks in the region, which will create better access for heavy vehicles carrying out deliveries.

The money comes from the NSW Liberal and Nationals ‘Fixing Country Roads’ program which has so far allowed more the 340 projects to be carried out across 80 regional LGA’s.

Singleton Council will use it’s share of $6.5 million to demolish and rebuild Brunners Bridge (pictured) at Mitchell’s Flat, while $1.6 million will see Owen’s Road Bridge at Martinsville upgraded.

Maitland City Council received $915,000 for works on Tocal Road.