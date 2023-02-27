NSW Labor Leader in the Hunter to announce manufacturing centre of excellence today

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns will bring the state election campaign to the Hunter today.

He’ll be at a rail manufacturing business in Lake Macquarie today to announce the Domestic Manufacturing Centres of Excellence that will be able to train, re-train, and upskill more than 300 local apprentices and workers in traditional and advanced manufacturing techniques and technologies every year.

Three of the facilities will be built with Labor committing $42.7 million towards one in the Hunter, the Illawarra and in Western Sydney which will be able to cater for aorun 1,000 students a year and offer courses like mechanical engineering and electrical fitting for free.

“I want to build trains, buses, and ferries here in the Hunter. But it will take a government with the political will to do – and I am determined to,” Labor Leader Chris Minns said.

“The Hunter has missed out on the skills, the jobs and the work because this government was obsessed with offshoring transport projects.

“Under Labor, we’ll skill up our people, begin a pipeline of work and get NSW building things again.”

Labor has already announced they will build new trains in NSW if they’re elected and building those trains will create 1000 good, long-term jobs, including 200 apprenticeships, during the design and build phase and many more in maintenance for the life of the trains.

Chris Minns said those apprentices will be trained in NSW through one of the Domestic Manufacturing Centres of Excellence.

More to come.