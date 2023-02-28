Hunter Sports Centre cost blow out

Lake Macquarie Council will have to fork out more money to fund the Hunter Sports Centre (HSC) expansion after agreeing to award the tender last night.

Councillors voted to award the $42.6 million contract for the work to Grindley Constructions who are based in Sydney.

It certainly wasn’t a unanimous decision after it was discovered the project cost had blown out to an estimated 34 per cent more in the last 18 months due to construction costs, supply chain issues and inflation.

Both Federal and State Governments have already contributed funding to the project.

It’s part of a huge upgrade to the space by Council.

The HSC sport and community centre will be a three‐storey extension at the eastern end of the existing building. The ground floor of the new addition provides a variety of community facilities comprising a large function room, two multi-purpose rooms, a commercial kitchen, amenities, offices, and a café lounge within an entry foyer. The first floor provides health and fitness facilities containing a gym, two group fitness rooms and changeroom amenities. The second floor includes a dedicated space for officials and management to operate large events.

The proposed expansion will also include upgrades to the existing building, including a creche, new ventilation and building management systems, and new lining and insultation to the existing gymnasium. A new site entry, provision for additional parking and a new signalised pedestrian crossing of Stockland Drive, will improve site access, traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

In a bid to cover the additional costs that will be incurred, Council has investigated more grant funding and developer contributions but Council has found they will require additional loan funding to cover the cost.