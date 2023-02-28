Three Hunter roads prone to flooding and damage getting an upgrade

Three Hunter roads will be sharing in more than $13 million in funding to make them better able to withstand natural disasters.

There’s $5 million for Nelson Bay Road between Frost Road and Gan Gan Road to raise the road level and improve drainage to reduce the impact from flooding, $4 million for the Pacific and and New England Highway’s at Hexham for the repair and upgrade of transverse drainage and $3.95 million for the renewal of Old Maitland Road at Hexham including shoulder construction on both sides.

The funding is through the NSW Government’s first-of-its-kind $312 million Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package would allow roads and transport assets to be built back better able to withstand future extreme natural weather events.

“In total three projects in the Hunter have been recommended for funding, which will ensure the infrastructure will be rebuilt to a higher standard, making it more resilient to future disasters,” Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said.

“The communities of Hunter and across northern NSW have endured unprecedented hardships and devastation and getting these betterment projects underway is something we all can’t wait to see.”

The Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package is equally co-funded by the Commonwealth and NSW governments.