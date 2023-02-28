Meville Ford Bridge set to be replaced, FINALLY!

A new bridge, able to withstand even the smallest of rain events, will be built on the Hunter River crossing at Melville Ford near Aberglasslyn.

Maitland Council has put $1.6 million into the $6 million bridge with the NSW Government announcing yesterday that they will fund the remaining $4.2 million through the Infrastructure Betterment Fund and the Fixing Country Bridges Program.

The new concrete bridge will be built downstream from the existing bridge, widened to a dual lane road to accommodate traffic both ways, it’ll be at least 2.5 metres higher than the existing bridge and the approaches on both sides will be improved to reduce the length of closures following future flood events

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said after having to close the bridge again this week after rain, it’ll be wonderful to not have to do that whenever there’s even a small shower.

“It’s often said you only have to spit in the Hunter River to see Melville Ford close and we need to make sure we’re doing better than that,

“We’re going to see a bridge that’s twice as wide, better aligned, 2.5 metres higher, and we’ll be able to stop the need to close that bridge during minor flood events and really improve the traffic flow for the people that live in the area of Bolwarra, Largs and Lorn in particular.

“Council has work underway on its studies that it needs to do and I’m advised it could happen as soon as the next 18 months, so certainly in the financial year 2024/25,” said the Mayor of Maitland.