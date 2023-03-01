Bridge upgrade to reduce flooding in Wallsend CBD

The city of Newcastle is moving forward with the next stage of it’s plan to reduce flooding in Wallsend CBD.

Last night council awarded the contract to replace Boscawen Street Bridge, one of the key elements of the Iron bark Creek Flood Mitigation Plan.

As part of the $5 million dollar works, the bridges deck height will be increased and it’s span doubled up to 24 metres.

This will accommodate Hunter Waters future widening of the storm water channel.

The Bridge replacement is part of a $20.7 million dollar commitment from Newcastle council.

The City of Newcastle says along with it’s investment, it will continue to advocate the NSW and Commonwealth governments to assist the delivery of the full Ironbark Creek Flood Plan.