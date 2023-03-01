M1 Extension given the go ahead

One of the biggest infrastructure projects to be carried out in the Hunter is a step closer to construction.

The M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace has been given the green light to go ahead after the national environment law was approved by the federal government.

The $2.1 billion dollar project is a joint venture between the state and Australian government, delivering a 15 kilometre extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace, alongside a 2.6 kilometre long bridge over the New England Highway and Hunter River.

On completion, the upgrades will allow for more efficient trip bypassing five set of traffic lights and removing 25,000 cars a day from key congestion points between Newcastle and Maitland.