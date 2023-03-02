All aboard for Hunter Valley version of Monopoly

There’s been an Aussie version, a Pokemon version and a Newcastle edition of Monopoly, but now there will be a HUNTER VALLEY version of the iconic board game.

Cessnock City Council surveyed the LGA and after 650 responses developed the first ever Hunter Valley Monopoly Board Game.

It’s focused on visitor attractions in the valley with locations like Laguna south of Cessnock on the board and other places north like Lake St Clair, in the Singleton LGA.

The game will be released on 23 September 2023 with copies expected to sell out fast. Get your copy to see if your favourite street was included, see if your town was mentioned in a Chance Card and learn why the Hunter Valley is a sought-after tourism destination.

Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was interested to see how the community feedback has been incorporated into the game.

“This is a unique way to continue to promote the Cessnock Local Government Area as a destination,” Mayor Suvaal said.

“I am looking forward to seeing the streets and destinations we know and love on this special edition Monopoly board.”

You can guarantee yourself a copy of the Hunter Valley Monopoly Game by pre-ordering online at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/hunter-valley-monopoly-presale-tickets-516279304297

The Hunter Valley Monopoly Board will be available as a fundraising opportunity for community groups and schools that purchase in larger quantities for a special price. Please email economic.development@cessnock.nsw.gov.au for more information.