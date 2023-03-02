Duo Arrested Over Newcastle Laneway Stabbing

A man and a woman have been charged over an unprovoked attack in Newcastle which left two young men in hospital earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to Devonshire Street in Newcastle West around 3.35am on January 19, where they found two men in the laneway suffering stab wounds.

Paramedics rendered assistance before the pair were transported to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment, one requiring surgery.

The victims, aged 25 and 28, were both chefs at the popular Sapphire Indian Restaurant on Glebe Road in Merewether and have had to take time off to recover.

A crime scene was established in the laneway located between King and Hunter Streets, and was forensically examined by specialist police. Officers were also told the 25-year-old victim’s wallet had been stolen in the incident.

Investigations led police to a property on Blue Gum Road at Jesmond at about 12.10am on Wednesday this week, where they arrested an 18-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman in relation to the alleged attack.

They were both charged with two counts of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possess unauthorised pistol, and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

Both were refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.