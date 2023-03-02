New Ambulance Station Announced For Edgeworth

Edgeworth has today become the latest suburb in line for an ambulance station, giving paramedics a base from which they can respond quickly to emergencies.

It is one of four facilities set to be built locally, along with Gateshead, Swansea and Branxton which were previously earmarked.

It all forms part of a $1.76 billion allocation in the 2022-23 State Budget, aimed at improving New South Wales’ stretched ambulance services over the next four years with 1,858 more paramedics and 30 new ambulance stations.

In making the announcement, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin acknowledged the pressure first responders were currently working under.

“Ambulance services are experiencing sustained high demand and this new station at Edgeworth will provide our hardworking paramedics with first-class facilities as they assist people in their time of need,” Mr Martin said.

NSW Ambulance identifies suitable locations to improve ambulance response times for patients using best practice modelling software that maps Triple Zero calls.

Mr Martin said the site for the new ambulance station at Edgeworth will be determined once further planning is completed with key stakeholders.

“We will shortly commence a process to identify potential sites for the new ambulance station. This process will ensure we best meet the needs of the local community and our emergency staff.”

Once built it will feature internal parking for ambulances, vehicle wash facilities, staff amenities, multi-purpose spaces which can be used for training, logistics or storage, as well as an office area where staff can complete admin tasks.