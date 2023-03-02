Labor and NSW Nationals join forces to make major road funding announcement

The Federal Labor Government and the NSW Nationals met at the corner of the Maitland and Singleton Local Government Areas this morning to announce more money for the region’s road network.

Through the jointly funded Betterment Fund, $4.5 million was announced to raise Kilfoyles Bridge at Lambs Valley, $2.5 million for Stanhope Road and funding for road projects in Mandalong.

Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway said there were 57 successful projects across Northern NSW and there will be almost $50 million going into the Hunter and Upper Hunter Valley alone.

“We need to ensure that when we build back, that we build back better. The community are very clear that when we rebuild infrastructure they want it done properly, they want it build back to withstand more weather events more often and they want infrastructure built for tomorrow not just today.

“Kilfoyles Bridge here today, we will see a new bridge built and the road realigned.

“This is a road that doesn’t need a massive flood to close it, it only needs a significant rain event and this road is cut which means locals cannot connect around their region,” Sam Farraway said.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said one of the most important things for regional communities is having their roads and bridges up to scratch.

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said its great to see all three levels of government working together.

“We’ve seen over the last 12 months the devastation we’ve had on communities and on infrastructure and had on people from recent flooding and before that fires,

“It’s all about building back better and its about the Albanese Labor Government working with the states and the local government so that we can build back better and give people the future they need”

Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said even in small rain events residents end up being cut off and the local State Emergency Service (SES) has to set up a taxi service across the bridge that get inundated.

“SES runs a taxi service over to Lambs Valley to pick people up to take people to work and kids to school so the impact on locals will be huge to not have to do that in the nuisance floods”

“This road is the typical rat run for people driving to work from the Maitland area into Singleton.

“We picked this project and also Stanhope Road because those areas get trapped when water backs up from the river,” said Sue Moore.