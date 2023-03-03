Lake Mac celebrating Women in Sport

It’s all about sport in Lake Macquarie for the next week with the Lake Mac Women In Sport Festival kicking off this weekend.

The event is running for its second year with activities starting this weekend.

On Sunday 5 March, a free ‘Try a Sport Day’ at Speers Point Park will unite the community and local sports organisations, with family-friendly, interactive activities and sports challenges, stalls, displays and activities.

Cr Fraser said almost 20 local sports clubs and organisations were taking part, including Tennis NSW and the Newcastle Jets.

“They’ll be showcasing a range of sports, including cricket, rugby league, baseball, sailing, martial arts, mountain-biking, tennis and volleyball,” she said.

“Then throughout the week of the festival, sporting groups across Lake Mac will be hosting introductory sessions and competitions to help girls and women get a better idea of what’s on offer, and to build participation rates.

“Sport builds confidence and fitness, it creates social bonds and it encourages teamwork, so anything we can do to build female participation has to be a good thing.”

Author, commentator and former world No.4 tennis star Jelena Dokic will be headlining Monday’s event, the festival’s ‘Inspirational Breakfast’, sharing stories of her life as a teen tennis sensation, and the personal and professional struggles that came with it.

“It’s an honour to have such a strong and successful sportswoman featuring this year,” Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said.

ARIA Award-winning singer Clare Bowditch will headline a special festival edition of Live Music @ Lake Mac performance at Warners Bay Theatre on 8 March, supported by Hunter singer-songwriter Georgie Winchester.

On Friday 10 March, the Multi Arts Pavilion, mima, in Speers Point Park will host Friday Night Foodies with a twist, including a special festival session of 80’s Skaties and the Newcastle Roller Derby League.

Charlestown Square will host a Women in Sport exhibition on Saturday 11 March in its centre court, featuring a panel discussion with local female surfers, an activewear fashion parade modelled by Newcastle Jets players and vintage women’s sportswear displays from the Australian Museum of Fashion.

Go to lakemac.com.au for a full event program and details.