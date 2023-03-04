Puppy seriously injured after allegedly being thrown during an alleged argument

An eight-week-old puppy has had its leg amputated after allegedly being thrown against a wall during an argument between two men at Raymond Terrace.

Yesterday morning at about 9am, officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District started investigating an alleged assault and act of animal cruelty.

They were told an 18 and 24-year-old man became involved in an argument before the younger man allegedly assaulted the older man injuring his eye.

Then, the younger man allegedly threw a cattle x kelpie against a wall causing him serious injuries.

Eight-week-old ‘Dax’ was taken to the vet for treatment on injuries including a broken leg, which had to be amputated.

Police arrested the 18-year-old last night in Maitland at about 7pm.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged over the alleged assault and committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.

The man was refused bail and faces Newcastle Court today.