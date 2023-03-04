Betterment Fund delivers for Gresford’s ‘swinging bridge’

Dungog Shire’s last remaining timber bridge, fondly known to residents as the ‘swinging bridge’ is finally going to be replaced.

Through the NSW Government’s Betterment Fund, Council has received $9.7 million to strengthen causeways, crossings and easements across the shire, including the replacement of Gresford Suspension Bridge over the Paterson River.

Dungog Shire Mayor John Connors said the 72.3 metre bridge connecting Gresford to an isolated community to the west of Paterson River will be replaced with a $3.7 million raised concrete structure that provides better access to emergency vehicles and larger vehicles and primary producer markets.

“The replacement of Gresford Suspension Bridge has been high on Council’s agenda for several years following unsuccessful grant funding applications under previous rounds of the NSW Government’s Fixing Country Bridges Program, so this is welcome news,” Mayor John Connors said.

“There are many families on the western side of Paterson River who rely on access over the bridge. There is a river crossing nearby which is critical for larger vehicles that can’t safely use the suspension bridge; however this frequently washes away during rain events, making access to primary producers and vital local services very difficult for the residents.”

Council will use the funds they received through the Betterment Fund to roll out its River and Floodway Crossing Improvement Program which includes upgrades to 26 river crossings from the Upper Allyn through to Vacy, Paterson, Gresford and Glen Martin to name a few as well as upgrades to the culverts under Hooke Street in the Dungog town centre.

“Our main priority has always been to advocate for critical roads and infrastructure funding, so we are able to deliver these essential components to a standard our community deserves.”

The $312.5M Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package – also known as the Betterment Fund – is a jointly funded by the federal and state governments.