Historic fence pickets stolen from Maitland

Police are investigating the theft of historic cast-iron fence pickets that have been stolen from Maitland.

About 35 to 40 pickets, which date back to the 1860’s, have been stolen from a property on Regent Street sometime between 2nd March and 4th March 2023.

Each fence paling weighs about three kilograms and are unique in nature.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers said the palings are irreplaceable and to be replicated they would need to be remade at great expense. The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be $30,000.

If anyone comes across these items in their travels can they please contact the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Police on 49837599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.