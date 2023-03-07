Funding pledge for Scone hospital if coalition wins power

Over $100 million dollars has been pledge to redevelop Scone’s 48 bed Scott Memorial hospital should a coalition government be re- elected this month.

The investment would deliver a new state of the art building to meet current needs and consolidate all the current services, consisting of the emergency department, obstetric and palliative care units, aged care and general surgical.

It would also see the refurbishment of the health worker accommodation.

Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell says the the redevelopment would be a game changer that would put patients first by bringing improved health services top the region.

“It was great to welcome new nurses to this hospital just last month, and I have no doubt that with this redevelopment we will see more health workers want to call our region home.”

“Building new health facilities plays a big part in helping to attract and retain health workers and ensuring better health outcomes for patients.”