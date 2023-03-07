Major work on final stage of Newcastle Inner City Bypass getting underway “soon”

Transport for NSW says work on the fifth and final stage of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass will get underway “soon”.

Early work and site establishment has been underway over the last couple of months and Fulton Hogan Construction Pty Ltd will now start main construction of the bypass.

The $450 million project from Rankin Park to Jesmond will lessen commuter’s travel time by up to 80 per cent and take around 11 sets of traffic lights out of the average motorists journey.

Transport for NSW Regional Director North Anna Zycki said the 3.4-kilometre, joint-funded project would transform travel for commuters and visitors to the city.

“This project will deliver the ‘missing link’ of the bypass between Rankin Park and Jesmond, meaning a faster, safer commute for locals who will be able to bypass 11 sets of traffic lights along this notorious stretch of road,

“The Newcastle Inner City Bypass has been designed to provide traffic relief to the surrounding road network by removing up to 30,000 vehicles each day from Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road.

“Transport for NSW is working closely with NSW Health to ensure the project aligns with work on the John Hunter Health Innovation Precinct and to provide a second access road to the hospital campus.”

The project is expected to open to traffic in 2025, weather permitting.