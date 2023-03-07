Police want to speak with a man over road rage incident at Dudley

Police are ramping up investigations into a road rage incident that turned violent at Whitebridge last month.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were called to Dudley Road at about 6:30pm on Wednesday February 15, following reports a male driver had assaulted the 54-year-old male driver of a Lexus hatchback.

A crime scene was established and investigations commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident – those investigations are continuing and police are now appealing for more help from the public.

Police are keen to speak with a man who may able to assist with the investigation. He is described as being aged in his 30s or 40s, of Caucasian appearance with a tanned complexion, of solid build.

Anyone with dashcam vision or who has further information on this man is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.