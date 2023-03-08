UPDATED: Hunter Train Commuters Struck By Network-wide “Communications Issue”

There are massive delays on the Hunter’s rail lines this afternoon with a network-wide communications issue causing havoc ahead of peak hour.

According to the Transport Management Center the problem was detected mid-afternoon andforced trains to grind to a halt on platforms or between stations until just before 4:30pm when services were starting to resume.

All Sydney and intercity trains were affected including the Hunter and Newcastle Central Coast lines.

Earlier, crews were dispatched to fix the issue as quickly as possible but could offer passengers no forecast for when trains would start running regularly again.

Commuters are still being warned to avoid traveling by train for the rest of Wednesday where possible, and to expect significant delays.

Passengers should listen to platform announcements and check information displays for the most recent service updates.