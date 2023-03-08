Two boys charged after allegedly taken stolen car on joyride near Maitland

A couple of 14-year-old boys allegedly stole a car from Aberglasslyn and went on a joyride last night.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say at about 10pm last night they tried to stop a vehicle that was believed to have been stolen on Oakhampton Road.

After a short pursuit, a short time later, the car crashed into an open paddock not too far from where the vehicle was first spotted and the driver and passenger fled the scene.

Following a foot pursuit the two 14-year-old boys were arrested at Bolwarra.

They were taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where one was charged with steal motor vehicle, aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal «=$60k, take & drive conveyance without consent of owner and destroy or damage property.

The other was charged with steal motor vehicle, aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal «=$60k, and be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.

They were both refused bail to appear in a Children’s Court today.