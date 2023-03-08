Total Fire Ban for third day in a row in the Greater Hunter

A Total Fire Ban has been extended for a third day in the Hunter by the NSW Rural Fire Service who remain on high alert despite a predicted break in the heatwave conditions.

High Fire Danger is forecast again today across the Greater Hunter region.

The Greater Hunter region includes Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton, Upper Hunter.

The Weather Bureau is predicting hot and windy conditions today with temperatures hitting 35 degrees inland.

A cool change is expected to sweep across the region late today.