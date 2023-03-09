Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue busiest in NSW during February

The Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue was the busiest in NSW during February.

Figures released by Marine Rescue NSW today show that volunteers from the 46 units across the state were involved in 478 rescues in February, assisting 1,150 boaters back to shore – that’s 52% more than the same time last year.

The Lake Macquarie unit undertook 80 rescues including numerous missions for grounded and disabled vessels.

Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Operations, Alex Barrell is asking boaters to ensure they are well prepared and to take it easy on the state’s waterways with 39% of rescues during February caused by engine failure.

“Sadly many boaters are finishing their day on the water early and at the end of a tow line behind one of our rescue vessels,

“Many of these rescues could have been avoided with some careful planning and better boat maintenance and preparation.”

“It only takes a moment to protect your life,” Deputy Commissioner Barrell said.

“Boaters can Log On and Log Off via VHF Channel 16 or by using the Marine Rescue NSW app,” he said.

21,570 radio calls were answered in February with a large portion of those managed by the Marine Rescue Sydney State Communications Centre.

Mr Barrell said that boaters thinking of heading out should ensure that their vessel’s engine and battery had been recently serviced, and they are carrying enough of fuel for the journey with plenty in reserve.

The Port Stephens Unit conducted 30 rescues, and the Central Coast 26.