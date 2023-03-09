Man hit with 22 charges after alleged crime spree in Newcastle

A Queensland man is facing 22 offences after an alleged crime spree in Newcastle over the last three months.

The 18-year-old was nabbed on Acacia Avenue at Waratah West at about 6am on Tuesday by police who had been investigating a spate of stolen vehicles.

When the man spotted the officers he allegedly tried to flee but was quickly chased down and arrested.

Police will allege in court the man, from Queensland, had broken into homes at Hamlyn Terrace, New Lambton, Merewether, Cameron Park, Randwick, Eleebana, and Valentine between January 2023 and March 2023.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with 22 offences including seven counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, break and enter, damage property by fire, never having a license to drive and more.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court this week.

Inquiries are continuing.