Police investigating suspicious fire at Cessnock

Fire crews have put out a house fire that is believed to have been lit deliberately at Cessnock this morning.

NSW Fire and Rescue trucks were called out to Allandale Road at about 7:20am along with local police and NSW Ambulance Paramedics after reports of the blaze.

The house was fully engulfed cause traffic chaos at peak hour.

No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say they are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating.

More to come.

Image: Rabi Khadka