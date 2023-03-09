Hornery will reinstate shuttle bus service to John Hunter Hospital, if elected

The State Opposition says it will reinstate a shuttle bus service from McDonald Jones Stadium to the John Hunter Hospital if it wins government.

Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery made the promise with Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park this week.

She said the Liberal Government removed the service in 2015 when it was popular, and now its needed more than ever.

“The shuttle service was a vital option for staff and patients to be able to access the hospital without the stress of finding a park or navigating the entry and exit of the hospital at peak hours.

“I have heard numerous stories of staff employed at the hospital given unfair parking fines, struggling to find a park and having to arrive up to an hour before their shift, facing delays of up to an hour leaving the campus at peak times and many other nightmares since the shuttle bus was removed.”

“Our healthcare and hospital staff do a great job and don’t need the extra stress of traffic gridlock and chaos when starting or finishing their days work.”

Sonia Hornery said the shuttle service will have the added benefit of freeing up some traffic on Croudace St, Russell Rd and Lookout Rd, particularly while the Inner City Bypass is being constructed.

“The restoration of the Shuttle Bus service will continue the good work of looking after staff and patients, providing them with flexibility and freeing up traffic gridlock entering and exiting the hospital. This is particularly important given the expansion of the hospital.”