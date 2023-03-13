Nationals dump Cessnock candidate over sexist tweets

The National Party is in an embarrassing situation after being forced to dump its candidate for Cessnock ahead of the NSW Election.

21-year-old Ash Barnham was disendorsed over the weekend after two-year-old tweets came to light, allegedly containing sexist and racist comments.

The incident was discovered by a deep-dive app which uncovers deleted tweets.

The subsequent dumping saw his social media pages for the party wiped, but his name will still appear on ballot papers for the March 25 election because they have already been printed.

The Nationals have said they will not be handing out how-to-vote cards or manning polling booths in the Cessnock electorate.