Saifiti Cops Suspension Over High Tackle On Simpkin

Jacob Saifiti has taken a five match ban for a coathanger tackle during the Knights 14-12 win over the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The Newcastle front rower was sent off immediately after putting the hit on Tigers hooker Jake Simpkin in the 65th minute and charged with a Grade 3 Reckless High Tackle by the Match Review Committee.

Facing the prospect of missing the next six games if he opted to fight the charge and lose at the NRL Judiciary, Saifiti instead took an early guilty plea today.

He will be benched until the Knights Round 8 clash with the Cowboys in Townsville.

Meantime, Jackson Hastings was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High tackle on Tommy Talau.

The halfback also accepted an early guilty plea and copped a fine of $1800, but won’t serve a suspension.