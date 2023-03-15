Have you seen Lynn?

Police are asking for the public’s help to try and find Lynn Scaife who has been missing for more than a week.

The 62-year-old last spoke to relatives on Monday 6 March, 2023.

When her family could not contact her again and they couldn’t find her, she was reported missing to officers from Hunter Valley Police District yesterday.

Police have commenced their inquiries to try and find Lynn as they and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Lynn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length red hair clipped up.

She is believed to be travelling in a white Subaru station wagon with NSW number plates.

Lynn is known the frequent the Dora Creek, Wyee, and Wyong areas.

Anyone with information about Lynn’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.