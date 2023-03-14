Varroa mite re-emerges in the Hunter

After months of working to contain the deadly bee-killing varroa mite, the insect has re-emerged in the Hunter.

The varroa mite was first detected at the Port of Newcastle during routine surveillance in June last year – since then the Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) has been working to eradicate it but it has destroyed the Hunter bee industry.

Investigators have identified nine new infested premises across the Newcastle and Central Coast Emergency Zones.

These infested premises are at Glen William, Brookfield, Loxford, Sawyers Gully, Yarramalong, Woy Woy, Koolewong, Umina Beach and Horsfield Bay.

It brings the total number of infested properties to 131.

As per the agreed response plan with industry, NSW DPI will commence euthanising all managed bee hives and equipment on the infested premises, with the assistance of the owners. Treatment of wild bee populations in the Central Coast, with the agreement of land managers in the community will be prioritised to prevent further southward spread of Varroa mite.

The red emergency zone has had to be expanded to include the properties where the varroa mite has been found.