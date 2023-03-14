Police on the ground and in the ar chase allegedly stolen car at Belmont

Police were lead on a lengthy car chase on Sunday afternoon, which spanned a number of suburbs across Lake Macquarie.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers attempted to stop a red Audi A1, believed to be stolen, at about 12pm on Sunday on the Pacific Highway near Evans Street at Belmont.

The driver failed to stop so a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit sent police through the surrounding streets before PolAir joined the hunt.

Road spikes had to be deployed on the Pacific Highway at Belmont before the vehicle was followed into the underground carpark of a shopping centre on Pearson Street, Charlestown.

That’s where the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle and made a run for it on foot through the carpark.

Police located and arrested two men – aged 23 and 24 – they were taken to Belmont Police Station and are assisting police with inquiries.