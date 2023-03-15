Road spikes deployed and police allegedly threatened in pursuit through Wollombi

Police were forced to deploy road spikes in the pursuit of four people at high speed through Wollombi.

At about 9am yesterday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were patrolling the Pokolbin area when they detected a Toyota Hilux allegedly travelling at high speed on Broke Road.

The Toyota failed to stop so a pursuit was initiated – police chased the vehicle through Wollombi with road spikes deployed at Paynes Crossing.

The vehicle stopped at a nearby property and the four occupants got out, allegedly stole a Nissan ute and drove off.

A short time later, police deployed road spikes for a second time stopping the Nissan near bushland at Sweetmans Creek where the occupants fled.

Police chased down the four people and arrested them – a 37-year-old woman and three men aged 26, 41 and 44 were taken to Cessnock police Station.

Police will allege in court the 41-year-old produced a knife and threatened police attempting to arrest him and the 37-year-old woman during the foot pursuit.

The 37-year-old woman copped the most offences charged with 23 including two outstanding warrants, break enter and steal, assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle, three counts of drive while disqualified, resist and assault police, use weapon to avoid apprehension, goods in custody suspected of being stolen, and possess prohibited drug.

The 41-year-old man was charged with 11 offences, including aggravated take/drive motor vehicle in company, drive while unlicensed, three counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, resist arrest, assault police in execution of duty, and three counts of use weapon to avoid lawful detention.

The 44-year-old man was charged with breach of bail, two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, and resist police and the 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent, resist police, possess prohibited drug and possess offensive implement.

All four were refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today and investigations are continuing.