Six people charged over alleged brawl at Minmi, four of them are allegedly linked to bikie gangs

Raptor North has arrested six people and seized multiple firearms in the Hunter following an investigation into an alleged assault at the Minmi Hotel last month.

On February 18 at about 4:30pm, a 36-year-old man was asked to leave the pub by a staff member. Police will allege the man became argumentative and grabbed the female employee’s arm before throwing a glass at the wall.

A brawl then broke out inside the hotel before that man and three others left.

About two hours later they all returned and allegedly assaulted a number of patrons in the carpark including a 33-year-old man who was knocked unconscious.

All four men fled before police arrived.

Lake Macquarie Police handed the investigation over to the State Crime Command’s Raptor North Squad who executed four search warrants at properties in Cardiff, Edgeworth, Gillieston Heights, and Newcastle West from 5am yesterday.

During the warrants, police located five firearms, cannabis and MDMA which were all seized and four men aged between 26 and 36 as well as a 32 and 36-year-old woman were arrested and taken to local police stations.

A 36-year-old man from Edgeworth was charged with 14 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, affray, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, possess unauthorised firearm, possess prohibited drug, possess/use prohibited weapon without permission, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV). A 29-year-old Cardiff man was charged with 14 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, affray, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, possess unauthorised firearm, possess unregistered firearm, and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at Edgeworth and charged with possess unauthorised and unregistered firearm, and owner not disclose identity of driver/passenger and a 32-year-old woman from Cardiff was charged with seven offences.

All four were refused bail to appear at Toronto Local Court today.

A second 29-year-old man from Newcastle West was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, affray, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and fail to notify change of residential address as prescribed. He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court yesterday where he was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

A 26-year-old Gillieston Heights man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, affray, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance. He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court yesterday where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday 26 April 2023.

Police will allege all four men are senior members or associates of local chapters of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG).

Raptor North co-ordinator, Detective Inspector Peter Walke, said police will not tolerate these unprovoked acts of violence.

“These alleged brawls and assaults occurred in a public bar with innocent bystanders caught up in the middle, this is completely unacceptable behaviour,

“Raptor North officers are continuing to take a strong approach to targeting OMCG activity in the Hunter. When you are a member of such a club, you need to expect that you will be under added scrutiny from police. This sort of violence is not on,” Det Insp Walke said.