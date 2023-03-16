One Nation putting law and order front and centre in the Hunter

With just over a week until the State Election, One Nation wants to put law and order at the forefront of the NSW election campaign.

Focusing on the Hunter electorates this week, Cessnock candidate Quentin King said he wants to see the Kurri Kurri police station re-opened, blaming its closure on an increase in crime in the region because the next closest police station is at Cessnock, 20 minutes away.

“Criminal activity is on the rise and causing havoc in the local area since the closing of the police station. A lack of police presence in Kurri-Kurri has led to delays in attendance to break-ins and street crime more prevalent due to unacceptable response times. The police do their best but are at least 20 minutes away at Cessnock.

“Locals have told me they need this, and I am listening.”

Upper House MP, The Hon. Rod Roberts echoed Mr King’s call yesterday, and said he knows just how much its needed being a retired detective himself.

“The Cessnock LGA has the second highest crime rate in all of the Hunter so there is obviously a need for a police station here, it has been requested by the public,

“When you ask them what the issues are here they all say they need the police station re-opened,” said Mr Roberts.

One Nation candidate for Wallsend, Mr Pietro Di Girolamo is also calling for more action on police stations requesting an update on the re-opening of the Wallsend and Beresfield police stations.

“Due to the closures, the nearest police stations are 20 minutes away at Maitland or Raymond Terrace which means delayed response times of around 30 minutes to attend a crime scene which is deeply concerning to residents.

“The community deserves better from their public servants who would benefit to work with communities out of mutual interest in the fight against crime.”