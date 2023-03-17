Man rushed to hospital after getting crushed by gyprock at Cooranbong

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was crushed by a 100 kilogram piece of gyprock in Lake Macquarie this morning.

NSW Ambualnce and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were both called to an address at Cooranbong with reports of the incident just before 11 o’clock

Paramedics began treating the man in his 20’s and had initial concerns about possible spinal injuries.

However, they’ve confirmed he was lucky to escape with just leg and back injuries and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.