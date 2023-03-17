Woman Charged Over Suspicious Adamstown Fire

CCTV showing two people on Dibbs Street around the time of the incident had previously been released as part of investigations

A woman accused of having a hand in a suspicious fire at Adamstown last year will appear in court today.

The blaze tore through a three-bedroom house on Dibbs Street STREET around 4.30am on April 26, 2022 destroying the property and several vehicles before fire fighters could extinguish the flames.

Strike Force Tinebank was established by Newcastle City Police District and following an extensive investigation, detectives arrested a 27-year-old woman on Thomas Street in Cardiff around 11.30am yesterday.

She was taken to Newcastle Police Station where she was charged with several offences including destroy etc property in company use fire, do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice, possess prohibited drug, custody of knife in public place – subsequent offence. Two outstanding warrants were also executed.

She was denied bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.