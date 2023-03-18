Tactical Police Arrest Man After Four Hour Stand Off At Lemon Tree Passage

Reports of a man wielding a gun sparked a major police operation yesterday afternoon at Lemon Tree Passage.

Emergency services rushed to Elizabeth Avenue and John Parade just before 2 o’clock on Friday following a concern for welfare report and urged the public to avoid the area.

Officers were told a man was inside a home, allegedly armed with a gun and police negotiators spent several hours attempting to diffuse the situation.

The Tactical Operations Unit were also brought in to assist and after a tense four hour stand off they arrested a 28-year-old man in the backyard of a neighbouring property just before 6pm.

He was taken to Maitland Police Station where inquiries are ongoing.