Williamtown being considered for huge air show

Williamtown is being considered for a huge air show later this year.

A Defence spokesperson has told 2HD that the Royal Australian Air Force typically conducts an air show at one of their major RAAF bases every two years as a key event in Air Force’s community engagement.

For this year’s event, Williamtown is being considered:

“Planning is at the initial feasibility and conceptual stages. Formal announcement and details of any event can be expected in early May.

RAAF Airshows are primarily flying and ground displays of RAAF aircraft and equipment, which can include local defence industry exhibits, however, they do not have an aerospace industry trade-show component.”

The Williamtown RAAF Base hosted an air show back in 2010 and the event attracted more than 52,000 people.

The prospect of another being held is creating plenty of excitement in the community as its thought, more than a decade on, even more people would come along and the Hunter region would reap the benefits.

The news comes just a week out from the Hunter Valley Air Show that will be hosted at Cessnock airfield next weekend.