New freight access route for Scone if Nationals re-elected

The Nationals have promised millions to investigate a freight corridor in the Upper Hunter Shire.

Dave Layzell, the incumbent MP, announced on the weekend they would provide $15 million to investigate and deliver a new freight access route around Scone if they’re re-elected.

The focus will be how trucks that service the Scone Regional Livestock Selling Centre and Scone Abattoir can be diverted away from residential streets in the township.

“Upper Hunter Shire Council and the community have told me better access arrangements are needed for heavy vehicles servicing Scone,” Dave Layzell said.

“I have listened and raised the issue with Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway to secure $15 million for the investigation and delivery of the project.

“The NSW Nationals know how important it is to have efficient and effective transport links for both of these operations and that’s why we are prepared to back this investigation.

“Bottom line, is that improving freight access at Scone will benefit road safety on residential streets and the potential for additional job creation in the town.”

The Scone Bypass has already taken the majority of the heavy vehicles out of the township, but trucks and machinery still have to use the main street and surrounding streets to access those bigger businesses in town.