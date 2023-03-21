Lake Macquarie Council seeking feedback on e-bike trial

A 12-month trial of e-bikes in Lake Macquarie is set to wrap up in the next few months.

The purple bicycles have been popping up across the area since Beam’s official test run of the shared service started in June last year.

Now in the home stretch, Council has opened up community feedback on potentially keeping the e-bikes.

Locals can have their say by filling out an online survey until April 16, with the results to be taken into consideration.

A separate e-scooter trial by Beam is still ongoing around the Lake and forms part of a broader investigation by the NSW Government.