Police investigating death of woman at Cessnock

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a woman at Cessnock earlier this month.

Hunter Valley Police District officers attended a home at about 8:30pm on Wednesday 8 March, after reports a 21-year-old woman was found unconscious.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, where she died on Saturday 11 March.

A crime scene was established at the home and examined by specialist forensic police, and an investigation into the incident commenced.

Initial inquiries suggest the incident is not suspicious, and a report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.