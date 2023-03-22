Duo To Return To Court After Lake Macquarie Drug Supply Sting

Two people will front court again next month charged with a combined 17 offences, after a drug supply sting at Lake Macquarie.

Late last year, the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad (RES) established Strike Force Journal to investigate the flow of prohibited drugs in the area and raided a property on Quarry Road at Speers Point on December 8.

During that search police say they located 27 litres of ‘1,4-Butanediol’ with an estimated street value of $218,000, as well as methylamphetamine, suboxone strips, cash, and an allegedly stolen e-bike.

Two people were arrested at address and taken to Toronto Police Station where they were charged.

A 48-year-old Speers Point man was hit with 11 offences, including:

two counts of supply prohibited drug

supply prohibited drug – indictable quantity

supply prohibited drug – large commercial quantity

supply cannabis – indictable quantity

two counts of possess prohibited drug

two counts of deal with property proceeds of crime, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and

possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit

A 39-year-old Cardiff woman was also charged with six offences.

They both appeared at Toronto Local Court the following day where the man was formally refused bail to re-appear on April 18, 2023 and the woman was conditionally bailed to appear before the same court on April 4.