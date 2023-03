A man has died after his motorbike collided with a car at Thornton this afternoon.

Police have confirmed they were called to the scene on Glenwood Drive at around 2:20pm, with reports of the accident.

When they arrived they found a Mitsibishi wagon had collided with the motorcyclist.

The Crash Investigation Unit are on the scene.

Motorists are being urged to completely avoid the area and that detours will be in place.

More to come.