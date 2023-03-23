One Nation will grant three wishes to Cessnock if they win on Saturday

One Nation has unveiled three commitments for Cessnock that they say will save jobs, deliver financial relief and ease congestion on the road.

Leader Mark Latham was at a pre-poll booth in the electorate yesterday with candidate Quintin King to announce that, if elected, they will halt any transition to a green energy economy and use that money to deliver an electricity rebate of up to $500 and commit $95 million to the Cessnock Bypass and Ring Road.

The latter has been identified by Cessnock Council as a way to take the pressure off Maitland and Wollombi Roads.

“One Nation’s policy of halting the transition to a so-called ‘green energy economy’ will save the 75,000 coal-reliant jobs in the Hunter Valley plus save the NSW State budget huge amounts of money in no longer needing to fund the costs of new transmission wires and corridors to the far western parts of the State.

“That Ring Road plan is somewhat forgotten here but its One Nation policy to fund it with $95 million, again funded from avoiding all of those outrageous transmission costs. This Ring Road is vital for the future planning and traffic flow of Cessnock.

“We have the obvious funding source of holding the transition to the so called green energy economy so we understand the importance of jobs here, for us its jobs jobs and more jobs being protected and we stand unashamedly on that platform.

One Nation also said yesterday they would create a special Hunter Electricity Rebate that would see $300 back in household’s back pocket, and $500 for businesses.

“None of these things – job security, cost of living relief or ending traffic delays – will happen if Cessnock remains a seat Labor takes for granted. It’s time for change and that change is Quintin King from One Nation,” Mark Latham said.