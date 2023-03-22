Teacher charged over alleged incident at Maitland Grossmann High

A teacher has been charged with common assault following an alleged incident at Maitland Grossmann High in East Maitland.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to the highschool on Cumberland Street at about 2pm yesterday after reports a student had been allegedly assaulted by a male teacher.

The teenage boy was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics however he wasn’t physically injured.

Video footage emerged off multiple student’s phones late yesterday of the alleged fight in a classroom.

At about 9:30 last night, a 62-year-old man was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with common assault.

He was given conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court in April.