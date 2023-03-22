Labor commits to doubling funding for Speers Point roundabout

NSW Labor’s candidates in the Hunter valley aren’t holding back on making announcements this week as election day looms closer.

The party’s candidate in Lake Macquarie Steve Ryan has announced that if Labor gains power on Saturday they will deliver an additional $6 million to upgrade the notorious Speers Point roundabout.

Steve Ryan said the money will go towards improving the current proposed upgrade that is woefully inadequate and fast tracking the project from its current start date of 2025.

“Traffic congestion is the number one issue in Lake Macquarie and for too long we have missed out on major road upgrades,

“The current proposal from Transport for NSW is for metered lighting, which I have repeatedly said is inadequate for such a busy intersection.

“This additional $6million more than doubles the budget for this project which will allow for a new design that could include ripping up the roundabout and installing a full set of traffic lights. This additional money will also allow us to bring the project forward from its current start date in 2025.”