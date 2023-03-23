Huge, three night music extravaganza planned to farewell The Cambridge

The Cambridge Hotel will be saying farewell to the iconic Newcastle venue with one last hurrah in June.

It was announced last year that a French-owned company was going to spend $110 million redeveloping the site into a 19-storey student accommodation building for around 500 students.

The owners of the Cambridge have already started working on a new live music venue at the King Street Hotel that is expected to open in June.

But, before that, the Cambridge will close it’s doors with a bang.

The line-up for a three day festival has been announced this morning with No.1 ARIA artist Illy headlining the first night along with Dawn Laird, Thundamentals and Talakai; on the second night Peking Duck will perform with The Rubens, Adam Newling and Jack River and on the final night Grinspoon will be the headline along with British India, The Smith Street Band and the Dune Rats.

Details including where and when you can get your tickets are on The Cambridge’s Facebook page.